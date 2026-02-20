Odisha Assembly witnesses stormy scenes over paddy procurement issue

Bhubaneswar, Feb 20 (IANS) The Odisha Legislative Assembly continued to witness a massive ruckus by opposition members of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress party on the fourth day of the crucial Budget Session over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement and other farmer-related issues in the state.

As the proceedings of the House started on Friday, the opposition BJD members reached near the Speaker’s podium holding placards, banners and raising anti-government slogans over farmers’ issues.

The Congress members wearing black badges and holding placards also raised slogans against the government in the House.

Speaker Surama Padhy was seen requesting the members to go back to their seats and allow the question hour, but the opposition paid no heed.

The commotion forced Speaker Padhy to adjourn the House till 11.30 a.m. after just a few minutes of the proceedings. The opposition BJD members, however, continued the ruckus again after the House reconvened at 11.30 a.m., leading to the adjournment till noon. The Speaker later called an all-party meeting to end the logjam.

When the House assembled again at noon, the opposition continued its protests, following which the Speaker adjourned the Assembly till 4 p.m.

Speaking to media persons, senior BJD leader Gautam Buddha Das said that it is the duty of the ruling party to ensure the House functions smoothly.

Das also demanded the resignation of Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra over the government's failure to ensure the lifting of farmers’ paddy and for allegedly making false statements.

He further alleged that the government has managed to procure only 70 per cent of the total paddy procurement target.

Senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said his party has sought a discussion on issues relating to the problems faced by farmers and has moved an adjournment motion in the House to deliberate on the matter.

“We request the Speaker to call an all-party meeting and ensure the House functions smoothly. Lakhs of farmers across the state are keenly awaiting the Assembly’s decision on the issue and the minister’s response. Both the ruling BJP and the main opposition BJD members do not want the House to function smoothly. It is the duty of the Speaker to bring the House into order,” said Bahinipati.

BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy on Thursday strongly criticised the opposition for disrupting Assembly proceedings, saying they have no real issues and should instead participate in discussions in the House.

He termed the disruption of Question Hour as an “attack on the interests of Odisha and its people”, especially when key issues like farmers’ welfare require serious debate. He also questioned the opposition’s record on farmer issues, including past farmer suicide data and bonus announcements for paddy procurement.

