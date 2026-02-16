Odisha Assembly Speaker convenes all-party meet ahead of Budget Session

Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (IANS) Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy convened an all-party meeting on Monday, seeking cooperation from both the opposition and treasury benches for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the crucial Budget Session, which is scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief Whip Pramila Mallik, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam, along with several other senior leaders, participated in the meeting chaired by the Speaker.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahaling said, “It was unanimously decided to ensure that the House functions smoothly and in an orderly manner. The House will run as per the rules, procedures, and business listed for the session.”

He added that the session will begin on Tuesday with the address of Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. On February 20, Chief Minister Majhi will present the annual state Budget for the 2026–27 financial year.

Mahaling further noted that after 14 days of discussion on the demands for grants, the Appropriation Bill for the 2026–27 Budget will be tabled on March 31. According to official sources, the sixth session of the 17th Odisha Assembly is scheduled to conclude on April 8.

The session will be held in two phases and will have 28 working days. As per the schedule, following the address of Governor Kambhampati on February 17, the House will discuss the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address until February 19.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders told the media that issues related to farmers’ distress and the state’s stand on Kotia, among others, will be raised in the Assembly to draw attention to the government’s failures.

“We are surely going to raise the problems faced by farmers across the state, including the delay in lifting of paddy by millers and the continuing scourge of Katni Chhatni (illegal deductions by millers during procurement),” said BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik.

On the other hand, Congress CLP leader Kadam said that the party will decide its strategy after a meeting of Congress MLAs later in the evening.

--IANS

gyan/pgh