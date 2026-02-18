Odisha Assembly adjourned amid opposition protest over paddy procurement

Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (IANS) Proceedings in the Odisha Assembly were disrupted on Wednesday as opposition members staged protests over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement, forcing repeated adjournments and eventual suspension of business for the day.

Members of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress created an uproar in the House, raising slogans against the state government and accusing it of failing to address farmers’ concerns. The protests prompted Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the Assembly multiple times before finally suspending proceedings till 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

As the House convened in the morning, BJD legislators rushed towards the Speaker’s podium carrying banners and raised slogans highlighting farmers’ issues, including delays in paddy procurement and alleged irregularities in the process. Congress members also joined the protest, raising similar concerns and criticising the government.

Amid the continued disruptions, the Speaker first adjourned the House till 11:30 a.m. and later till 4 p.m. However, when proceedings resumed in the afternoon, opposition members continued their protest, forcing another adjournment.

In a symbolic protest, some BJD legislators placed paddy on the reporters’ table inside the Assembly to draw attention to what they described as a procurement crisis affecting farmers.

Speaking to mediapersons, BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik said the party had repeatedly raised the issue with the government and had also met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the Agriculture Minister to highlight farmers’ grievances.

She alleged that farmers were facing problems such as non-lifting of paddy and the continuation of katni–chhatni practices during procurement under various pretexts.

Mallik also criticised the government’s decision to impose a ceiling of 150 quintals of paddy per farmer for disbursement of the Rs 800 per quintal input subsidy, which is in addition to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,300 per quintal.

She alleged that due to procurement delays and restrictions, farmers were being forced to sell their produce at lower prices in the open market through intermediaries.

The BJD leader said the party would continue its protest until the government announces a clear timeline for lifting paddy from farmers.

Meanwhile, leaders from the ruling party criticised the opposition, alleging that BJD and Congress members were deliberately disrupting Assembly proceedings to avoid discussions on developmental issues in the state.

