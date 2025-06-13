Odisha approves investment projects worth Rs 3,878.86 crore

Bhubaneswar, June 13 (IANS) The Odisha State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, on Friday approved 17 industrial proposals worth Rs 3,878.86 crore, said the state government in an official statement.

These investment projects, spanning a wide range of sectors including Plastics, Technical Textiles, Textiles & Apparel, ESDM, Food Processing, Power & Renewable Energy, Tourism, Logistics & Infrastructure, Chemicals, and Steel, are expected to generate 10,584 new employment opportunities across 11 districts.

“This strong momentum marks a defining chapter in the success of the government’s first year in office and sets the tone for its long-term vision of 'Samruddha Odisha by 2036'," noted the state government.

The major proposals which got the SLSWCA nod on Friday include six major industrial projects in the plastic sector, two projects in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector, etc.

The Greenwave Circularity Private Limited will set up a recycled flakes, pellets, and resin manufacturing facility with a capacity of 4,04,150 MT in Khordha at an investment of Rs 650.23 crore, targeting to generate 600 jobs.

Gurumaharaj Mining & Industries Private Limited plans to invest Rs 239.07 crore to manufacture underground pipelines (UGPL) with an annual capacity of 2,50,000 meters, creating 860 jobs in Khordha.

The Supreme Industries Limited will establish a unit for plastic products in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 175 crore, generating 165 jobs.

Lucro Plastecycle Private Limited will set up a post-consumer plastic recycled (PCR) granules and products unit in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 100 crore, generating 1,615 jobs.

In the Textiles and Apparel sector, MAS India Clothing Private Limited will set up a textile processing mill (Fabric Mill–1) at Khordha with an investment of Rs 885 crore, generating 1,700 employment opportunities. Ranisati Green Biofuels Private Limited will set up a 100 KLPD grain-based ethanol plant in Harbhanga, Boudh with an investment of Rs 110 crore, expected to generate 260 employment opportunities.

In the Power & Renewable Energy sector, Iron Triangle Limited will invest Rs 310.75 crore to set up a 200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System in Balangir district, generating 128 jobs.

The Steel sector also received a significant boost with Samaleshwari Ferrometals Private Limited planning to expand its sponge iron plant into a 0.5 MTPA integrated steel plant in Sambalpur.

The Rs 400 crore project is expected to create 350 employment opportunities.

The Logistics and Infrastructure sector saw two major proposals. Alpha Coal Beneficiation and Infrastructure LLP will establish a private freight terminal and coal washery under the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Terminal Scheme at Sundargarh with an investment of Rs 217.40 crore, generating 400 jobs.

A logistics park will be set up at Khurda with an investment of Rs 218.80 crore, expected to generate 2,700 jobs, significantly strengthening the state’s logistics backbone.

