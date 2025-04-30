Odisha aligns with national goal to eliminate Measles-Rubella by 2026: Mukesh Mahaling

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 30 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening public health and safeguarding future generations, Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling has launched a comprehensive set of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials aimed at accelerating the Measles and Rubella (MR) elimination programme in the state.

The launch was held at the Directorate of Public Health as part of the celebrations for World Immunisation Week 2025, observed globally from April 24-30 under the theme: "Immunisation for all is humanly possible."

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Mahaling reaffirmed Odisha's commitment to eliminating Measles and Rubella by the year 2026 -- in alignment with India's national target.

Highlighting Odisha's "outstanding performance" in child healthcare, Mahaling proudly shared that the State has achieved a remarkable 90.5% full immunisation coverage, the highest among all Indian states, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

This milestone is a testament to the dedication of healthcare workers, community support, and strong inter-departmental coordination, he said.

"Immunising children and pregnant women remains our topmost priority," said Mahaling. "It is the most cost-effective and life-saving public health intervention. Together, we must ensure no child is left behind," he added.

The Minister emphasised that the success of the MR elimination mission depends on a collaborative approach involving multiple government departments such as Health & Family Welfare, Women & Child Development, School & Mass Education, ST & SC Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Housing & Urban Development, and Information & Public Relations.

Their joint efforts are being strengthened at the state, district, and block levels.

He further appealed for the active participation of parents, caregivers, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, PRI members, community leaders, NGOS, SHGS, and civil society to create a grassroots movement for immunisation awareness and action.

Let us unite as one community, he urged, to make Odisha a Measles-Rubella free state -- a shining model of public health excellence for the entire nation.

The event also paid tribute to India's immunisation triumphs, including the eradication of smallpox in 1977, the country's Polio-free status since 2014, and the elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus in 2015.

Director of Public Health Dr Nilakantha Mishra, State Immunisation Officer Dr. Tapas Kumar Patra, and Binod Bihari Das, Private Secretary to the Health Minister, along with senior officers from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, were present at the launching ceremony. (ANI)

