Odisha aims to double milk production in next 5 years: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, June 1 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said the state government is making all efforts to double the production of milk in Odisha in the next five years.

While addressing the gathering during a programme held here on the occasion of the state-wide celebration of World Milk Day-2025, CM Majhi stated that milk production is a significant part of the rural economy.

"It not only serves as a source of income but also plays a vital role in supplying nutritious food to our society. Our state produced 26.4 lakh metric tonnes of milk in 2023-24, and our government is trying to double it in the next five years. Therefore, our government has launched the 'Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana' to develop cow husbandry and increase milk production in the state," said CM Majhi.

He noted that in the last financial year of 2024-25, 3 lakh beneficiaries have received financial assistance worth Rs. 71 crore.

CM Majhi further added that the state government wants to establish Odisha as a major milk-producing state in the country.

The Chief Minister urged everyone to contribute towards realising the slogan of 'Milk-rich Odisha, healthy Odisha'.

CM Majhi stated that his government is always committed towards animal welfare.

He said that the state government is providing financial assistance to registered 'goshalas' (cowsheds) under the Mukhyamantri Prani Kalyan Yojana launched by the state government with a budgetary outlay of Rs 186 crore for food, maintenance and upkeep of stray and helpless cattle in the cowsheds.

Making a significant announcement, CM Majhi said that the state government will henceforth give Rs 3 more per litre to the milk producers associated with the state-owned Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (OMFED), which will benefit 2.5 lakh milk farmers across the state.

CM Majhi further announced that the state government will bear Rs 2 of the Rs 4 per litre increase in milk prices for consumers.

He also announced that accidental death assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to milk producers.

It is worth noting that World Milk Day has been celebrated every year on June 1 since 2001 with the aim of spreading widespread awareness about the contribution of livestock keepers in nutritional development and economic growth, and the benefits of milk in a balanced diet.

--IANS

gyan/svn