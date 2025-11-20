Numerous ancient religious, historical sites restored in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Nov 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that numerous ancient religious and historical sites in the union territory have been restored.

“We are building an edifice of Aatmanirbhar J&K on the foundation of dedication and sacrifices of our police personnel, soldiers, farmers, youth and women. We should take a pledge today not to let their hard work and sacrifices go to waste. We must resolve to convert their dreams into reality,” L-G Manoj Sinha said.

He was speaking at the foundation day of Purmandal-Utterbehni Teerth Seva Nyas, at Purmandal in Samba district.

He paid obeisance at the ancient Shiv Temple, Purmandal and also attended the Devika Maha Aarti.

Addressing the gathering, L-G Sinha reiterated his commitment to transform Purmandal-Utterbehni into a world-class spiritual destination for sustainable and culturally rich religious tourism.

“Purmandal-Utterbehni Teerth Kshetra is a confluence of faith, cultural unity, and diversity in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a sacred pilgrimage for self-purification and self-realisation, showering blessings and fostering love, respect, and brotherhood. Purmandal embodies the soul of our eternal culture. The sacred Umapati Mahadev Temple, nestled on the banks of Gupt Ganga Devika, is one of the most important spiritual pilgrimage sites in J&K," he said.

"For centuries, Purmandal has served as a beacon for social harmony, community service, and environmental protection, providing renewed purpose and direction to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Responding to the demands projected by Purmandal-Utterbenhi Teerth Seva Trust, he assured that the administration and stakeholder departments will work with a whole-of-government approach to preserve the religious and cultural heritage of Purmandal-Utterbenhi. He directed the district administration of Samba to identify government land for a new Ved Vidyalaya.

He said the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) will fund its establishment, following its support for several Ved Vidyalayas, Sanskrit pathshalas and gaushalas.

The L-G assured financial assistance from SMVDSB for the establishment of Gurukul, Sanskrit Pathshala, or Ved Pathshala in the region. He also said the issue of connecting Purmandal with a 4-lane road will be taken up with the Centre.

L-G Sinha highlighted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the remarkable transformation of Jammu and Kashmir is both tangible and intangible, focusing on physical infrastructure as well as the revival of cultural and spiritual heritage. Numerous ancient religious and historical sites have been reconstructed.

Nearly 62 such important sites have been restored in the past four years. Restoring and reviving our rich spiritual heritage, and spiritual tourism in the UT has remained our prime objective, he further said.

He commended the Purmandal-Utterbehni Teerth Seva Nyas, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations for their significant contribution to preserving and promoting J&K’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

He also urged the social organisations and all sections of society to join the efforts in protecting the natural heritage.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Keshav Dutt Sharma, DDC Chairperson, Samba; Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Member of Legislative Assembly from Ramgarh; Suresh Gupta, President, Purmandal-Utterbehni Teerth Seva Nayas; Rajesh Gupta, President Vishwa Hindu Parishad (J&K and Ladakh); heads of various religious organisations, prominent citizens and devotees in large number were present on the occasion. Anil Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Samba, and senior officials of civil and police administration were also present.

