Nuh known for hardworking and self-respecting people, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a gathering at ‘Viksit Sohna Tauru-Rally’ in Tauru in Nuh district, on Sunday, said this region, nestled in the lap of the Aravallis, is known for its hardworking, self-respecting and resilient people.

He said, “The soil of Mewat has always upheld the traditions of courage, sacrifice and dignity. From the First War of Independence in 1857 to the country’s eventual freedom, the contribution of the people of this region remains etched in golden letters in history”.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Chief Minister said the “sacred festival provides an opportunity to connect with the life philosophy of Lord Shiva”. “Mahashivratri teaches that when darkness deepens in life, one must light the lamp of self-reflection.”

He prayed that the festival bring health, peace, courage and success to every household, and that people’s efforts be filled with energy and guided by wisdom.

Prior to the public meeting, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 16 development projects worth Rs 47.36 crore.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saini said the overwhelming turnout at the rally “is proof of people’s deep faith in the BJP government’s intent, policies and welfare initiatives”. It is this trust, he said, that has given the Bharatiya Janata Party the opportunity to serve Haryana for a third consecutive term.

He assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring the rapid and inclusive development of the region.

Highlighting progress in the Sohna Assembly constituency, Saini said during the past 11 years, 62 Chief Minister announcements were made for the area. “Of these, 49 have been completed, and 13 are in progress.”

He said over the past 11 years, Rs 1,515 crore has been spent on development works in the Sohna constituency. In comparison, only Rs 222 crore was spent during the 10-year tenure of the previous Congress government. Besides, between 2014 and 2024, the Public Works Department spent Rs 285 crore on development works in the Sohna area.

“Since 2024, an additional Rs 5.70 crore has been spent, while projects worth Rs 407 crore are in the pipeline.”

The Chief Minister said the construction of the sub-divisional complex in Sohna “is progressing swiftly, with administrative approval of approximately Rs 41 crore. The modern complex will streamline administrative services under one roof”.

