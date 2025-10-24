Nuapada by-election: 14 candidates in fray as nomination withdrawal ends

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (IANS) The stage is set for the by-election of the vacant Nuapada Assembly constituency in Odisha, with the confirmation of the final list of candidates after the last day for withdrawal of nominations ended on Friday.

According to an official statement: “Candidates were permitted to withdraw their nominations between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. However, no candidate withdrew their nomination papers. Consequently, a total of 14 candidates will contest in the Nuapada Assembly By-Election.”

It further added that the contesting candidates include Jay Dholakia from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Snehangini Chhuria from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Ghasiram Majhi from the Indian National Congress (INC), Ramakanta Hati from the Samajwadi Party, Hemant Tandi from the Bahujan Mukti Party, and Shukadhar Dandsena from the Odisha Janata Dal.

This apart, as many as eight independent candidates - Ashraya Mahandan, Er. Chakranta Jena, Bhuvan Lal Sahu, Kishore Kumar Bag, Nita Bag, Lakshmikant Tandi, Bhaktabandhu Dharua, and Lochan Majhi - are also in the fray.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha also noted that five nomination papers were rejected during the scrutiny process.

The rejected candidates include Rajaram Sahu of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Sitaram Behera of the Rastriya Paribartan Dal, and three independent candidates, Kamal Kumar Chhatria, Purushottam Behera, and Bhujabal Adabangu.

Although 14 candidates are in the fray, the spotlight is on the triangular fight among the BJP, BJD, and Congress. Meanwhile, the political temperature in Nuapada is rising with senior party leaders hitting the campaign trail ahead of the bypoll.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida who on Friday left for a two-day visit to Nuapada district is set to campaign for BJP candidate Dholakia.

The Nuapada by-election is seen as crucial, being the first since the BJP formed the government in the state. On other hand, the CPI-M on Friday announced support to Congress candidates in Nuapada by-election.

It is worth noting that the bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 11 while the votes will be counted on November 14.

