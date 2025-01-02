NSUI Urges PM Modi to Dedicate DU College to Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded to name a college under the University of Delhi after the late former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

"You are set to inaugurate a college named after Veer Savarkar under the University of Delhi, NSUI strongly demands that this institution be named after Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. His recent passing has left a deep void, and the most fitting tribute to his legacy would be to dedicate premier educational institutions in his name," the NSUI wrote in a letter to PM Modi.

They further said that Dr Singh's "monumental contribution", including the Central Universities established IITs, IIMS, AIIMS, and a network of central universities across India.

"These initiatives revolutionized the nation's education system, benefiting millions Act, 2009 RTE Act 2009," it added.

The NSUI also demanded that a Central University be named after Dr Manmohan Singh and include his life journey in the curriculum.

"NSUI demands: 1. A world-class college under the University of Delhi named AFTER Dr. Manmohan Singh, 2 A Central University dedicated to his name. 3. inclusion of his life journey-from a post-Partsion student to a global icon-in academic curricula and political sphere," the letter further reads.

"Dr. Singh's legacy as a scholar, economist, and public servant embodies resilience, merit, and dedication to pubilc welfare. Naming institutions after him will inspire generations and honor his transformative vision. The Government must act immediately to recognize his unparalleled contributions to India," NSUI said.

NSUI National President, Varun Choudhary said that the college or campus should be named after former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

"It would be a tribute to his academic journey and contributions to the nation," NSUI National President said.

Earlier on December 26, Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi.

He was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries on December 28. (ANI)