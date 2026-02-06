NSS volunteer found dead at Gujarat University's guest house; probe underway

Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (IANS) A 21-year-old student taking part in a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp at Gujarat University was discovered dead in a university guest house on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Maheshwari Khachar, was a third-year student at L D Arts College. She hailed from Botad and was living in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area.

Khachar had been staying at the university guest house opposite the NRI hostel for the duration of the NSS camp.

According to authorities, Khachar had been an active NSS volunteer and was recently promoted to senior volunteer for her contributions.

Today, she had attended programmes at Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Hall and was scheduled to go to the airport around 5 pm to receive visitors from Kolkata for an NSS-related event.

However, she left the campus around 3.30 pm and did not return. A professor sent another student to check on her at the guest house, where she was found hanging near a window in her room.

The student immediately alerted other students and staff. University officials contacted the police and emergency services.

A 108 ambulance and personnel from the Gujarat University Police Station arrived promptly, but Khachar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, and further proceedings have begun.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the guest house to collect evidence. No suicide note has been found.

“Officials are still investigating the circumstances behind this tragic incident. Her mobile phone and personal belongings are being examined to determine what led to her death,” a police official said.

Police are recording statements from students, faculty, and family members. University authorities have arranged counselling for students affected by the incident.

The NSS camp, organised by Gujarat University, brings together students from across the state to promote social service, cultural exchange, and national unity.

University officials and NSS coordinators expressed condolences to Khachar’s family and reaffirmed support for students in the wake of the tragedy.

Authorities said all aspects, including personal and social pressures, are being investigated to understand the reasons behind the incident.

--IANS

mys/dan