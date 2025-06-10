Now, tourists can travel to Shipki-La in Himachal without restrictions

Shimla, June 10 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday launched border tourism activities at Shipki-La in Kinnaur district located at an altitude of 3,930 meters bordering Tibet.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said at the border “we have eased restrictions for the tourists to enjoy the beauty of Shipki-La and tourism activities would strengthen the economy of the local people along with boosting tourism in the region”.

He said the government had requested the Ministry of Defence to grant permission for starting tourism activities in the border areas of Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu and Rani Kanda.

After getting the approval, the border tourism initiative has been launched. The Chief Minister said the government would raise the issue of starting Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Shipki-La with the Centre.

“I would meet the Prime Minister and present this matter before him. Shipki-La will be the easiest route for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra,” the Chief Minister said.

The centuries-old trade route between India and Tibet via Shipki-La was closed in 2020.

“There are immense possibilities of trade and cultural exchange through this pass and the matter of restarting it would also be raised before the Central government.”

Sukhu said the government has also urged the Centre to establish Himachal Scout Battalion, which would have a special quota for the local people.

“The matter of setting up an airport to promote tourism in the border areas would also be pursued before the Union government. The state government would urge the Centre to abolish the Inner Line Check Post of the military and paramilitary forces, which currently creates permit-related obstacles for tourists,” he said.

He said the Wangtu-Atargu-Mud-Bhaba road connecting Lahaul-Spiti district with Kinnaur has been approved by the National Wildlife Board, paving the way for its construction, which would reduce the distance between Shimla and Kaza by approximately 100 km.

The Chief Minister said border roads are not only of strategic importance, but their purpose is to provide benefits to the people by increasing connectivity in remote border regions.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who belongs to Kinnaur, thanked the Chief Minister for inaugurating border tourism activities. He said more basic facilities would be increased at Shipki-La in the future. He also urged to start on-demand bus route in the area.

--IANS

vg/pgh