Notice issued to DK Shivakumar in National Herald case

New Delhi/ Bengaluru, Dec 5 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police, on Friday, issued a notice to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar in connection with the National Herald case.

The notice has been issued by the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police under the signature of Inspector Ramkesh.

Shivakumar has been directed to appear for an inquiry in Delhi on or before December 19. The police reportedly believe that Shivakumar has key information relevant to this case, and hence the notice has been issued.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, which is investigating the National Herald case, has issued a notice seeking detailed financial and transaction-related information from Shivakumar.

The notice has instructed Shivakumar to furnish information regarding details and bifurcation of the amount given to the company named Young Indian (YI) by Shivakumar, his associated, related companies, firms, etc.

The other questions asked by the Delhi police include what the purpose of the bank transfer of the funds to Young Indian was; details of communication in black and white, electronic, emails between him and Young Indian or any other person/stakeholders related to AICC or otherwise.

Other enquiries include on whose insistence did Shivakumar and his associated entities make payments in the name of a donation?

The notice has also sought to know the source of the income.

Shivakumar is believed to hold important information connected to the FIR registered on October 3 against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Shivakumar and his brother D. K. Suresh had personally donated Rs 2.5 crore to Young India. In addition to this, it was alleged that Rs 2.5 crore was donated from Shivakumar’s trusts as well, according to sources.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned the Shivakumar brothers in relation to these allegations. Now, in connection with the same case, the Delhi Police have issued a notice to Shivakumar seeking details of financial transactions and directing him to appear for inquiry.

