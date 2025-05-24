‘Nothing wrong in renaming Ramanagara’: Abu Azmi backs Karnataka govt

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Backing the Karnataka government's decision to rename Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South', SP Maharashtra chief Abu Asim Azmi said there was "nothing wrong" with the move and took a swipe at name changes in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that only Muslim names were being deliberately altered in the northern state.

"There is no hate in this name. In UP and other places, including Maharashtra, Muslim names were deliberately changed. If Karnataka has renamed Ramanagara to Bengaluru South, what’s wrong with it? Many names have been changed similarly in Mumbai without targeting any particular religion. I don’t think this is anything different," Azmi told IANS.

Azmi's remarks came shortly after the Karnataka government formally issued a notification renaming Ramanagara district to ‘Bengaluru South’. The state’s Revenue Department said Ramanagara city will continue to serve as the district headquarters under the new name.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed the decision, stating that it was made following due process. “Ramanagara city will remain the headquarters of the district. The Cabinet has decided to rename it as Bengaluru South district from today,” he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

However, the decision sparked controversy, with Union Minister and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy strongly opposing the move. He has vowed to reverse the decision if the opportunity arises.

The renaming has been seen by some as a strategic political step to integrate Ramanagara more closely with the capital’s administrative and economic structure.

Speaking on all-party delegations' global outreach against Pakistan-backed terrorism, Azmi said, "It's a good initiative, people should know the truth about Pakistan sheltering terrorism, and not giving up on supporting them even after several warnings."

--IANS

rs/dan