Not receiving TMC govt's Awas Yojana fund despite name in list, alleges BJP leader

Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) A local BJP leader in Galsi of East Burdwan district on Saturday alleged that despite his name appearing on the list for the West Bengal government's Awas Yojana (Housing Scheme), the funds never reached his bank account.

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The BJP leader alleged that after going door-to-door to make inquiries, he discovered that instructions had been issued to strike his name from the list. Such allegations have been raised by Somnath Ghoshal, a BJP leader from Galsi. He lives with his elderly parents, whose days are spent within the confines of a mud house.

Given these circumstances, questions have arisen as to how his name could have been excluded from the list of Awas Yojana beneficiaries.

Somnath Ghoshal is a resident of Channa village in the Galsi area. He serves as the social media in-charge of the BJP for a section of the Khandaghosh Assembly constituency. He has levelled accusations against the Trinamool Congress government, alleging that his name was unjustly removed from the Awas Yojana list.

Ghoshal claimed that his name was struck off specifically because he uses social media to expose instances of corruption involving the Trinamool Congress.

Even after confirming that his name was on the list, when the BJP leader noticed that the funds were not being credited to his account, he approached the District Magistrate to lodge a complaint. From there, he was directed to visit the Block Development Officer's (BDO) office. However, all he encountered were bureaucratic hurdles and evasion. He has formally lodged complaints regarding this incident with the administration.

The BJP leader said, "My home leaks during the monsoon season. My father earns a meagre living performing occasional priestly duties, and that is what sustains the entire household."

He further alleges that, due to his political involvement, he was implicated in legal cases, resulting in the loss of his livelihood. His mother, Putul Ghoshal, confirmed that the three of them reside in a dilapidated house situated on the edge of a field, yet they receive absolutely no assistance.

Following the development, another local BJP leader, Shantarup Dey, remarked, "This is a deliberate strategy to attack both their livelihood and their sustenance. If one refuses to pay 'cut-money' to the Trinamool Congress leaders or declines to endorse their corruption, they resort to harassing them. This state of affairs cannot continue for much longer."

Meanwhile, Shyama Prasanna Lohar, Sabhadhipati of the Zilla Parishad and Trinamool leader, said, "An investigation into this matter is underway. It is an ongoing process; the name could be included after some bureaucratic steps. All of the state government's schemes are intended for everyone, irrespective of their political affiliation. No discrimination is made."

--IANS

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