Not questioning Op Sindoor, but where are terrorists who carried out Pahalgam attack: Congress

Jabalpur, May 31 (IANS) Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that the Congress is not questioning Operation Sindoor but wants to know about the government’s decision and transparency surrounding the anti-terror operation, and asked where the terrorists are who carried out the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

He said that the BJP-led government needs to answer certain questions, like where the four terrorists, who were responsible for killing 26 people in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, have vanished?

The former Chief Minister asked what made the BJP government accept the "ceasefire" brokered by US President Donald Trump?

He further recalled how Indira Gandhi stood her ground against the then-US President Richard Nixon in 1971 and refused to withdraw even after he deployed the Seventh Fleet in the Bay of Bengal.

“India Gandhi broke Pakistan into two pieces,” said Baghel while addressing 'Jai Hindi Sabha' organised in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur,

The event was also attended by veteran Congress leaders and the state’s former Chief Ministers, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath.

"Indian armed forces belong to India, not to any particular political party. There is no question about Indian soldiers and Operation Sindoor carried out against Pakistan-based terrorist camps. But we are asking where the four terrorists are, who carried Pahalgam attack," Baghel said.

On the occasion, the Congress leaders also paid tribute to the Indian soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for the nation, offering flowers at Shaurya Smarak in Jabalpur.

The event was part of Congress' nationwide 'Jai Hind Sabhas' to honour the bravery the armed forces displayed during Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The opposition party's programme is being seen as a counter to the BJP's Tiranga Yatras organised across the country recently to honour the bravery of the armed forces and celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

