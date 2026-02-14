Not merely an exhibition, celebration of dignity: Union minister at Divya Kala Mela in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (IANS) Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the 29th edition of Divya Kala Mela here.

Read More

On the occasion, he said, “This is not merely an exhibition; it is a celebration of dignity, self-reliance and empowerment.”

He described the fair as a transformative movement that has emerged as a new ray of hope in the lives of Divyangjan across the country, reflecting the government’s unwavering commitment to inclusive growth and equal opportunity.

Highlighting the journey of empowerment since 2014, the minister said the shift from insensitive terminology to the respectful term Divyang under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked not just a change in vocabulary, but a change in vision.

“The enactment of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, expansion of disability categories, and the implementation of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan have together laid the foundation for accessibility, dignity and participation.”

He emphasised that true respect goes beyond words -- it must translate into economic strength, social inclusion and self-reliance. The Divya Kala Mela, he noted, embodies this philosophy by directly linking the talent of Divyang artisans and entrepreneurs to markets across India.

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Satnam Singh Sandhu, in his address, remarked that giving respect to Divyangjan in line with India’s cultural values is a historic step. However, he underlined that empowerment must accompany respect.

“Without livelihood and self-reliance, dignity remains incomplete,” he said, appreciating the ministry for creating platforms like Divya Kala Mela that enable Divyang youth, especially those unable to travel far, to showcase and market their products closer to home.

Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi described the occasion as a celebration of talent, confidence and human potential. He said hosting Divya Kala Mela, Divya Kala Shakti and the Rozgar Mela in Chandigarh reflected the city’s commitment to inclusion, reinforcing the belief that disability is not a limitation but a distinct ability that enriches society.

In his welcome address, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Joint Secretary Rajiv Sharma highlighted the tangible economic impact of the initiative.

Over the past three years, Divya Kala Melas organised across various cities have recorded business transactions of Rs 2,366.43 lakh, clearly demonstrating growing market acceptance and the rising entrepreneurial capacity of Divyang artisans.

He affirmed that these fairs are not mere exhibitions but strong instruments of economic inclusion and self-reliance. The Chandigarh mela features around 75 stalls, including those by Divyang entrepreneurs, Government of India institutions and NGOs.

A dedicated Rozgar Mela for Divyangjan is scheduled on February 19 to connect them with reputed organisations and companies. Visitors can also register for assistive devices at the ALIMCO stall, while several institutions are showcasing innovations and new initiatives aimed at empowerment.

--IANS

vg/uk