"Not just in mountains": PM Modi on noteworthy effort to grow apples in Karnataka; also mentions Kerala's saffron cultivation, litchis in TN

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): While apples thrive in temperate climates, characterized by cold winters and mild to warm summers typical of the hills in Jammu Kashmir, Himachal among others in north India, laterly Karnataka in south India has been producing the fruit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, took his listeners on a journey of agricultural innovation across the country, showcasing how Indian farmers are defying traditional norms.

Apart from apples flourishing in the plains of Karnataka he also spoke about the saffron cultivation in Kerala and litchis growing in Tamil Nadu.

"There is an old saying 'where there is a will there is a way'. You must have eaten a lot of apples grown in the mountains. But, if I ask you whether you have tasted the apples of Karnataka, you will be surprised. Usually we think that apples are grown only in the mountains. But Shri Shail Teli ji, who lives in Bagalkot, Karnataka, has grown apples in the plains", the Prime Minister said.

Teli, he said in his Kulali village has successfully grown apples in the plains even in temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius, a feat typically associated with mountainous regions.

"... Today, a lot of apples grow on the trees planted by him, and he is earning a good income by selling them," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted the introduction of saffron cultivation in Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh and in Wayanad in Kerala, where the Aeroponics Technique is being used for saffron farming. Additionally, he noted the growing success of litchi farming in southern India and Rajasthan, regions traditionally not known for litchi cultivation, noting a farmer from Tamil Nadu, Thiru Veera Arasu, successfully cultivated litchi in Kodaikanal after seven years of effort.

"Saffron production has started in Kinnaur, famous for apples. Generally, saffron cultivation was little in Himachal, but now it has commenced in the beautiful Sangla valley of Kinnaur... One such example is Wayanad in Kerala... In Wayanad, this saffron is not being grown in any field or soil; rather, with the help of the aeroponics Technique," PM Modi said.

"Something astonishingly similar has happened with the production of litchi. We had been hearing that litchi grows in Bihar, West Bengal, or Jharkhand. But now litchi is being grown in South India and Rajasthan as well... Thiru Veera Arasu of Tamil Nadu used to cultivate coffee. He planted litchi trees in Kodaikanal and after 7 years of hard work, those trees have started bearing fruit," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also discussed the progress of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, stating that over 140 crore trees have been planted across India in the past year, with its one year to be completed on World Environment Day on June 5.

"'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign is dedicated to the mother who gave birth to us, and it is also dedicated to the mother earth who holds us in her lap... On 5th June, 'World Environment Day', this campaign is completing one year. In this one year, more than 140 crore trees have been planted in the name of mothers across the country under this campaign. Seeing this initiative of India, people outside the country have also planted trees in the name of their mothers," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)