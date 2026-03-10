‘Not just buildings but training centres’: Minister outlines Gujarat’s sports infra push

Gandhinagar, March 10 (IANS) The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 2,006 crore for the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department in the state budget, with plans to develop Olympic-level infrastructure and position Gujarat as a 'global sports hub', Minister Jitu Vaghani told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Read More

Participating in the discussion on the department’s budgetary demands, Vaghani said the allocation reflected the government’s resolve to expand sports infrastructure and strengthen training systems for athletes across the state.

“With the resolve to make Gujarat a ‘sports hub’, the double-engine government under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has made a provision of Rs 2,006 crore this year for sports, youth and cultural activities, which is many times higher compared to previous years,” he said.

Of the total allocation, Rs 1,331 crore has been earmarked specifically for the sports sector.

The government also plans to develop Ahmedabad as an “Olympic Ready City” with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

A key project is the proposed SVP Sports Enclave near the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Spread across 335 acres, the complex will include an Olympic-standard aquatic centre with a capacity of 12,000 spectators, a tennis centre with seating for 24,000 people and an indoor arena with a capacity of 18,000.

The minister said additional sports infrastructure was being developed at other locations in the state.

At the Gujarat Police Academy in Karai, a new athletics stadium with a capacity of 50,000 spectators and a modern shooting range are being constructed across 143 acres.

An 'Olympic Games Village' capable of accommodating 17,500 athletes will also be built on 135 acres at Bhat in Ahmedabad.

“These are not just buildings. After hosting major sporting events in the future, this infrastructure will be developed as high-performance training centres and will be open to the youth of Gujarat so that they can compete at the international level,” Vaghani said.

The budget includes Rs 165 crore for the construction of new sports complexes in several districts and Rs 100 crore for Olympic-standard facilities at Karai.

The government has also decided to build a world-class hockey stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore to promote the sport in the state.

Highlighting participation in grassroots sports programmes, the minister said the number of athletes taking part in the state’s 'Khel Mahakumbh', launched in 2010 under the then chief minister Narendra Modi, had increased from 16.5 lakh to 72 lakh in 2025–26.

"Under the In-School scheme, more than 1.29 lakh children are receiving sports training in 230 schools across the state. District Level Sports Schools are training more than 5,300 children annually with an expenditure of Rs 95 crore, and their athletes have won 170 medals at the national level and 1,938 at the state level," he said.

Vaghani also said athletes from Gujarat won 117 medals — including 32 gold, 31 silver and 54 bronze — at the 68th National School Games in 2024–25, organised by the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

Beyond sports, the government has allocated Rs 187 crore for the modernisation of libraries, including the construction of 12 new libraries and 16 solar-powered libraries in tribal areas.

The prize amount for the 'Sahitya Gaurav Puraskar' has been increased from Rs one lakh to Rs 2 lakh, while the 'Yuva Gaurav Puraskar' has been raised from Rs 51,000 to Rs one lakh.

For cultural preservation, Rs 226 crore has been allocated to the Archaeology and Museums Department for restoration work at historical sites, including Vadi Medi in Kutch and the Sun Temple at Prabhas Patan.

A museum representing the unity of 562 princely states is under development at Kevadia, while a museum based on the life of Lord Krishna is being developed in Dwarka.

Following the discussion, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly passed the department’s budgetary demands of Rs 2,006 crore.

--IANS

mys/dan