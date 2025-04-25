"Not even single drop of water will go to Pakistan": Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil after meeting with Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil on Friday said the Centre has formulated a detailed roadmap to prevent the flow of Indian river water to Pakistan, following a key meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Union Minister emphasised that immediate steps are being prioritised, including the desilting of rivers among others.

Speaking to the media, Paatil said, "A roadmap was prepared in the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Three options were discussed in the meeting. The government is working on short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures so that not even a drop of water goes to Pakistan. Soon, desilting of rivers will be done to stop the water and divert it."

The move comes amid escalating tensions following the terror attack in the Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, expressing strong disapproval over the Indus Water Treaty, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the pact which was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960 is the "most unfair document" to the people of the Union Territory.

Addressing the media, Omar Abdullah said, "The government of India has taken some steps. As far as J-K is concerned, we have never been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty. We have always believed that the Indus Water Treaty has been the most unfair document to the people of J-K."

The Chief Minister also discussed assurances received from Amit Shah regarding the safety of residents of Jammu and Kashmir in other states.

"It is regrettable that this attack took place, and we ensured that any issues that were brought to our attention in the meeting, we will work on them. During this meeting, I spoke with the Union Home Minister and he assured me that all steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the people of J-K who are staying in other states...An advisory will be issued by the Home Ministry and the Union Minister also spoke with the Chief Ministers of many states," he added.

Earlier, in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post. (ANI)