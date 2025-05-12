Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Calling Pakistan a living example of state-sponsored terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday outlined the new normal in the country’s tough anti-terror policy that is committed to strong response irrespective of 'nuclear blackmail', reminding that is not an ‘era of terror’ just as it is not an ‘era of war’.

In a special video address to the nation, PM Modi sent a strong warning to Pakistan, saying: “Terror and talk, terror and trade and water and blood cannot flow together. Talks with Pakistan will only be held on terror.”

Referring to Buddha Purnima being observed on Monday, he said the day signifies peace, but India will not hesitate from using its strength to establish peace.

He saluted the armed forces and said the government could take strong decisions because of its policy of “Nation First”.

Warning that Pakistan will be destroyed by its own terror infrastructure, the Prime Minister said that "we struck terror hubs in the heart of that country and also destroyed its defence facilities when it attacked us instead of joining our war against terror that eliminated 100 terrorists".

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and NSA Ajit Doval to assess the gains from Operation Sindoor.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s residence in the national capital. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs - General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh - attended the meeting.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka, and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Ravi Sinha were also present in the meeting.

The high-level meeting came two days after India and Pakistan arrived at an understanding for a ceasefire with a decision that the DGMOs of both sides would talk to each other on May 12. The ceasefire was sought by Pakistan after facing massive airstrikes by the Indian Air Force that destroyed 11 of its airbases.

The meeting also came ahead of DGMOs of India and Pakistan talking to each other on hotlines around 5 p.m. on Monday to discuss the continuation of the ceasefire and the steps to further de-escalate tensions.

--IANS

rch/pgh