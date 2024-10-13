Not a time to exploit pain of others: Ajit Pawar urges to stop 'politicizing' Baba Siddique's killing

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday urged everyone to resist from politicizing the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique and said that this is not a time for "exploiting" the pain of others for political advantage.

In a post on X, Pawar said that the NCP has been devastated by the tragic loss of Baba Siddique and struggling to grasp the cruelty of this incident.

"A leader deeply loved by many, and personally, I have lost a dear friend whom I have known for years. We are heartbroken, struggling to grasp the cruelty of this incident. This is not just a political loss--it's a deeply personal tragedy that has shaken us all," he said.

"I strongly urge everyone to resist the temptation to politicize this horrifying event. This is not a time for division or for exploiting the pain of others for political advantage. Right now, our focus must be on ensuring that justice is served. We will not rest until those responsible are brought to account," Ajit Pawar added.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM also urged people to show respect and compassion rather than allowing opportunistic voices to turn this tragedy into a political spectacle.

"This is a time for unity, for mourning, and for remembering a leader who was deeply cherished by so many," Ajit added.

Ajit Pawar met Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique at the Cooper Hospital.

Earlier, he said that five teams have been formed and sent to different states to probe the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui and it will be known in 2-3 days who was behind the incident.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that NCP leader Baba Siddique would be cremated with full state honours, who was shot dead in Mumbai.

According to the Chief Minister Office (CMO), Siddique will be given full state honours as he served as minister in the Maharashtra government during 2004-2008 and also as chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station in connection with the murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Siddique, a leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot at near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

