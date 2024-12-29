Northwest India Shrouded in Dense Fog: Visibility and Temperatures Drop Across Regions

New Delhi: A layer of fog blanketed many regions of northwest India on Thursday.

"Recent Satellite imagery detected fog layer over South Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, west and south Uttar Pradesh, south Himachal Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, southwest Bihar, west Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh and east Gujarat," The India Meteorological Department said in a post on X.

The IMD had forecasted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during late night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan during 28th-30th December.

Dense fog blanketed Chandigarh city, this morning, as cold gripped the city.

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, witnessed snow falling as the city experienced intense cold.

In Rajasthan, a thin sheet of ice formed has been formed on Mount Abu as the temperature dipped below freezing point.

A thin layer of fog covered the national capital this morning. As per IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi today is 12°C.

The iconic Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was seen covered in a thin layer of fog as mercury dips in the city.

Visibility was affected in Rajasthan's Jaipur due to a thick blanket of fog. Mumbai city was also covered with a thin layer of fog.

Meanwhile, after heavy rainfall, the temperatures in Uttar Pradesh are plummeting as dense fog engulfs many places in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning issued a warning for "dense fog" in Kanpur.

The change in weather comes after heavy downpours in Uttar Pradesh with the maximum temperature forecasted to reach 22 degrees Celsius on Sunday in Kanpur while the minimum temperature will plummet to 10 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, the weather was likely to remain dry today in the meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh. The IMD predicted that there was a possibility of dense fog with surface visibility from 50 meters to less than 199 meters at isolated places.

The weather is likely to remain dry on December 30 and 31 as well, IMD added, while issuing a warning for dense fog for tomorrow. The temperatures are expected to plunge to nine degrees Celsius. (ANI)