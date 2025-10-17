Northern Command’s high-tech war drill sets new benchmarks for future battlefields

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Over four days imbued with simulation of intense futuristic conflict scenario and display of astute leadership, a tri-service multi-domain exercise was conducted under the aegis of Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

The crucial multi-domain exercise concluded on Friday, and according to officials, it "gave new lessons, improved reflexes and setting of new benchmarks in India’s preparedness for next-generation conflicts."

The exercise challenged commanders, staff and troops with futuristic threats in cyber, space, electromagnetic and cognitive domains.

The exercise included the participation from CAPFs, sister services, central government agencies and private sector players who participated jointly, underscoring the importance of an integrated and whole-of-nation approach to a continuously evolving security landscape.

"Participation by indigenous defence industry players set a new benchmark towards achieving Jointness, Atmanirbarta and Innovation," said officials.

During the exercise, troops deployed in the forward areas practised in situations like cyber intrusion, spectrum saturation, electronic jamming, spoofing and cognitive attacks.

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, while interacting with the troops, said, “In modern warfare, the lines are blurring between domains, so we need to leverage niche technology and keep innovating. A whole-of-nation approach is required to protect our territorial integrity and critical assets, and also unleash punitive action on the adversary if the situation so demands”.

Initiated by the thoughtful dialogue during Samvad held at Mathura on October 4, the exercise demonstrated that readiness for future warfare begins with open minds and seamless teamwork.

The Northern Command now stand better equipped, united and prepared to defend against emergent threats with strategic foresight and multi-domain synergy.

Notably, the Northern Command is responsible for the sanctity of the Borders with China and Pakistan, including the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LC).

The Command Theatre covers Siachen Glacier, cold deserts, super high altitude areas, mountains and thickly forested plains.

