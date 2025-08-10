Northeast Frontier Railway registers 2.37 pc growth in freight unloading

Guwahati, Aug 10 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continues to record consistent growth in freight unloading activities, officials said on Sunday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that during the month of July 2025, a total of 1,081 freight-carrying rakes were unloaded, marking a 2.37 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

He said that a significant portion of this freight traffic supports the seven northeastern states.

In July 2025, a total of 590 rakes were unloaded in Assam, of which 267 rakes carried essential commodities.

During the same period, 89 rakes were unloaded in Tripura, 15 in Nagaland, nine in Arunachal Pradesh, 14 in Manipur and three rakes each in Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Additionally, 212 rakes in West Bengal and 146 rakes in Bihar were also unloaded within the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway during July.

The uninterrupted supply of essential and other commodities plays a vital role in sustaining daily life and promoting economic activity across the Northeastern region.

Sharma said that the speedy completion of doubling projects in key sections over Northeast Frontier Railway has significantly enhanced both inward and outward freight movement, enabling quicker and more efficient transportation of goods.

This infrastructure upgrade has directly contributed to the steady rise in freight unloading across the zone, the CPRO added.

The Northeast Frontier Railway, which operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of Bihar, with more than 6,400 km of tracks in its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, in a significant step towards enhancing environmental sustainability and promoting scientific waste management practices, NFR has commenced a comprehensive survey for the implementation of an Integrated Garbage Treatment System (IGTS).

NFR's CPRO Sharma said that the IGTS would be implemented at NFR headquarters in Maligaon, near Guwahati, and Pandu Railway Colonies under the jurisdiction of the Lumding railway division.

He said that the survey is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with NFR.

As a part of this collaboration, IITG would provide technical consultancy and conduct extensive field studies to assess the feasibility design and execution strategy of the proposed system.

--IANS

sc/khz