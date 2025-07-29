Northeast Frontier Railway, IIT Guwahati join hands for eco-friendly waste management

Guwahati, July 29 (IANS) In a significant step towards enhancing environmental sustainability and promoting scientific waste management practices, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has commenced a comprehensive survey for the implementation of an Integrated Garbage Treatment System (IGTS), officials said on Tuesday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the IGTS would be implemented at NFR headquarters in Maligaon, near Guwahati, and Pandu Railway Colonies under the jurisdiction of the Lumding railway division.

He said that the survey is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with NFR.

As a part of this collaboration, IITG would provide technical consultancy and conduct extensive field studies to assess the feasibility design and execution strategy of the proposed system.

The initiative is expected to set a benchmark in smart and sustainable waste disposal across railway establishments, Sharma said.

According to the NFR CPRO, upon completion of the field survey, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared and submitted to NFR. The DPR would outline the required infrastructure, estimated costs, treatment methodology and implementation timelines for the proposed system.

The proposed integrated garbage treatment system would focus on segregation at source, scientific disposal of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, composting and recycling measures in line with Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines and national waste management protocols, the official said.

This initiative is aimed at improving the overall cleanliness, hygiene and living conditions for railway employees and their families residing in these colonies.

It will also help reduce the environmental footprint of railway operations and contribute towards a zero-waste colony model, Sharma added.

The CPRO said that the Northeast Frontier Railway remains steadfast in its dedication to sustainable practices, infrastructural innovation and enhancing the quality of life for its employees and neighbouring communities.

