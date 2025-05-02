Northeast Frontier Railway conducts first-ever trial run to Sairang, marking major connectivity boost for Mizoram

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved a significant milestone on Thursday, May 1, by completing the first-ever trial run to Sairang, Aizawl in Mizoram, officials said.

According to officials, this marks a major achievement in enhancing rail connectivity to the North-eastern state and makes Mizoram the fourth northeastern state with capital connectivity to the national railway network.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that the historic trial run was conducted in the presence of Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager (Construction), NFR, and other senior railway officials.

"Their presence highlighted the importance of this achievement and the dedication of the NFR team in overcoming difficult terrain and logistical challenges. Following the successful trial run to Sairang, Chaudhary provided an in-depth briefing on the scope, progress, and strategic importance of the Bhairabi-Sairang railway project to the Governor of Mizoram, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh and Lalduhoma, Chief Minister of Mizoram. Chaudhary also stated that the project's construction work is progressing smoothly," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

"He further mentioned that the Commissioner of Railway Safety is scheduled to inspect in early June, with the formal inauguration of the Bhairabi-Sairang railway line likely to take place after June 17. During the interaction, he also elaborated on the engineering hurdles successfully overcome during the construction phase and emphasised the anticipated economic and social benefits the project is poised to bring to the region," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

The 51.38 Km Bhairabi - Sairang New Line Railway Project is an engineering marvel of the Indian Railways.

"The project consists of 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges. The total length of tunnels in this project is 12853 meters. The height of bridge no. 196 is 104 meters, which is 42 meters taller than the Qutub Minar. The project also includes 5 Road over Bridges & 6 Road under Bridges. This new line project is divided into four sections, i.e. Bhairabi - Hortoki, Hortoki - Kawnpui, Kawnpui - Mualkhang and Mualkhang - Sairang," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

"Northeast Frontier Railway is committed to the early completion of the new rail project, which will significantly improve connectivity in Mizoram. The project aims to boost local tourism, support small-scale industries and reduce transportation costs for passengers and goods. It will shorten travel time between Mizoram's capital to the rest of the country, while ensuring better access to essential supplies and long-distance travel across the country," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said. (ANI)

