North East Youth festival reflects PM Modi’s vision: Nagaland Minister​

Kohima, March 23 (IANS) The five-day 9th North East Youth Festival 2026 concluded at Chumoukedima Football Stadium in Dimapur, bringing together youth from across the region in a vibrant celebration of culture, talent, and unity.​

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Director of Youth Resources & Sports, Kethosituo Sekhose, presented a brief report, noting that around 1,200 participants, officials, and volunteers from all eight Northeastern states took part in the festival. Volunteers from NSS and MY Bharat also participated from across the country.​

Addressing the gathering, Nagaland’s Minister for Higher Education and Tourism, Temjen Imna Along, said the festival reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a “Viksit Bharat.” He emphasised that the youth of the Northeast have a crucial role in nation-building.​

Along highlighted that all Northeastern states are working collectively toward development and progress. He noted that the region’s diversity, including its smaller and tribal communities, presents immense potential for growth. ​

With inclusive governance from the Central Government, he said, the Northeast is increasingly integrated into the national mainstream and progressing steadily.​

Stressing the importance of youth, Along said they are the nation’s strength, and the future of both the state and the country depends on them. ​

He added that society's direction is shaped by the energy and contributions of young people. ​

He also acknowledged efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to further develop youth resources in Nagaland.​

The Minister appreciated the cultural and musical performances showcased during the festival, noting that such platforms help highlight the region's rich traditions and talents. ​

He encouraged young people to value their culture while focusing on education, growth, and contributing to peace, stability, and development.​

Sekhose reported that six competitive events were held, including folk song, folk dance, instrumental guitar, rock band, declamation, and one-act play. Non-competitive activities such as martial arts demonstrations, cultural presentations, and exposure visits were also organised.​

Over 200 NSS volunteers attended a two-day seminar covering youth leadership, Viksit Bharat @2047, and the concept of Ashtalakshmi. MY Bharat volunteers also organised Yuva Kriti and food festival stalls, showcasing local creativity and entrepreneurship.​

The festival successfully highlighted the talent and diversity of the region’s youth while strengthening unity and cooperation among the Northeastern states.​

The closing ceremony featured cultural performances, including martial arts demonstrations by teams from Assam, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tripura. A prize distribution ceremony was also held.​

--IANS

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