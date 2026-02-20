Normalcy restored in Jabalpur after communal tensions; MP minister issues warning

Jabalpur, Feb 20 (IANS) The situation after the communal clash in Jabalpur's Sihora in Madhya Pradesh has returned to normal, yet heavy police have been deployed to maintain calm in the area.

Read More

Tensions flared in the sensitive Azad Chowk area of Sihora tehsil (Ward No 5) in Jabalpur district late Thursday night following an alleged vandalism at a “Durga Mata Temple” during an ongoing “aarti”, leading to stone-pelting between two groups and subsequent chaos.

The District Collector posted on social media that the situation is now fully under control.

Meanwhile, speaking to IANS, Madhya Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang condemned the incident and issued a warning, "No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Anyone attempting to spread religious fanaticism in any manner will not be spared. Police are investigating, and strict action will be taken."

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. when “aarti” was being performed at the “Durga MataTemple,” with the sounds amplified on loudspeakers. A mosque is located directly opposite the temple, and prayers (namaz) were reportedly underway simultaneously. According to reports, a dispute arose -- possibly over the loudspeaker volume or related issues -- after which a youth allegedly damaged the grill of the temple.

This sparked an altercation, with claims that the individual was assaulted, prompting crowds from both sides to gather, police sources said. Miscreants armed with sticks and stones took to the streets, escalating into widespread stone-pelting that lasted about 10 minutes and created a chaotic, stampede-like situation in the area.

Police responded with teams from Sihora, Khitauli, and Gosalpur stations arriving on site, supported by additional forces from Jabalpur city.

Senior officials, including the Jabalpur Range IG, DIG, District Collector, and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay, reached the spot and remained present throughout the night.

Authorities used tear gas shells and mild lathi charges to disperse the crowds and restore order. No major damage to religious structures was reported beyond the initial vandalism, and no serious injuries have been widely confirmed in initial accounts.

Over 15 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence, with more detentions possible as police collect CCTV footage and continue investigations.

The administration has issued warnings against unlawful gatherings and urged residents to maintain peace. Azad Chowk has long been viewed as a sensitive location due to the proximity of the temple and mosque, and officials emphasised that peace has been restored with no further untoward incidents reported as of Friday morning.

Authorities have appealed to the public to avoid rumours and cooperate in maintaining harmony. A probe is ongoing to identify all involved parties and determine the exact sequence of events.

--IANS

sktr/dpb