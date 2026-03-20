Non-veg leftovers thrown in Ganga: Death threats, abusive messages after complaint, says BJP’s Jaiswal

Varanasi, March 20 (IANS) BJP Yuva Morcha city president, Rajat Jaiswal, has alleged that he has received death threats through international calls, emails and social media after he filed a complaint over non-vegetarian leftovers being thrown into the Ganga river in Varanasi during an Iftar gathering.

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Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal said that a couple of days ago he received an international call in which the caller spoke in Pakistani Punjabi, after which an email was sent claiming that around 25–30 people wanted to debate with him.

“A day or two ago, I received an international call, and the caller was speaking in Pakistani Punjabi. After that, someone sent me an email saying that around 25–30 people wanted to have a debate with me. I have filed a complaint regarding the matter and the administration is fully cooperating,” he said.

He further alleged that he has been receiving abuses and death threats on social media as well.

“Through social media, I am being abused and receiving death threats by a particular community. The police had also arranged security outside my house, but I refused it,” Jaiswal told IANS.

He said that after receiving the threats, he lodged a complaint with the police and the administration has assured him of full cooperation in the matter.

Police have launched an investigation and are trying to trace the international phone numbers and email IDs from which the threats were allegedly issued.

The controversy erupted earlier after Jaiswal filed a complaint alleging that non-vegetarian food was consumed during an Iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga and that leftovers were thrown into the river, hurting the religious sentiments of Sanatan Dharma followers.

Following the complaint, police arrested 14 youths who were allegedly part of the group that organised the Iftar on the river. They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody till April 1.

--IANS

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