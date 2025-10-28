Noisy scenes in J&K Assembly after NC, BJP MLAs accuse each other of discrimination

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Tuesday when the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling National Conference (NC) MLAs accused each other of regional discrimination.

Noisy scenes erupted in the House after BJP MLA Shakti Parihar accused the J&K Education Department of discriminating against the Jammu region.

The allegations sparked a heated exchange between the BJP and National Conference members. Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, strongly denied the charges, calling them baseless and politically-motivated.

As tempers flared, members from both sides engaged in loud arguments, forcing the Speaker to intervene to restore order in the House. The issue was later deferred.

Education Minister Itoo told the BJP MLAs that J&K has one government and there is no question of discrimination between the two regions.

Then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA, Waheed ur Rehman Parra presented a Bill for regularisation of ‘Kachariae (Grazing Land)' and state land and allotment of ownership rights to occupants of these lands.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asked the PDP MLA that how could the House allot unlawful lands to occupants. In turn, Waheed Para told the junior Abdullah "not to be afraid of the BJP" because he alleged that the party had called allotment of land to occupants in the Valley as ‘land Jihad’.

CM Omar Abdullah also told NC MLA Mir Saifullah to withdraw a Bill presented by him on Casual Labourers and Daily Wagers saying that the matter is already under review by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary. “We want to resolve it, but need exact data before proceeding”, CM Omar Abdullah said.

Congress MLA, Nizam-ud-Din Bhat’s Bill on Human Rights Protection Bill was also rejected in the House as CM Omar Abdullah said post-2019, Jammu and Kashmir is covered under the National Human Rights Commission, and the Bill can be reconsidered only after statehood is restored.

