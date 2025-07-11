Noida Police bust inter-state gang, named in over 100 theft cases in Delhi-NCR

Noida, July 11 (IANS) In a significant development, the city police on Friday busted an inter-state theft gang, named in over 100 cases of theft and robbery in the Delhi-NCR region, and recovered cash as well as jewellery from their possession. The gang used luxury and high-end cars to loot people in upscale and posh societies in Noida, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas.

Noida Police apprehended three members of the gang, including its kingpin, after an encounter in Sector-24 on Thursday night. Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, identified as the leader of the theft gang, was injured in a police encounter and is currently in the hospital for treatment. The other two accused are in police custody.

The modus operandi of the gang included conducting recce of high-profile societies, identification of vulnerable targets and individuals and then illegally sneaking into houses for burglary. To avoid getting under suspicion either from the public or police, they commuted in luxury vehicles.

The latest theft incident happened in Noida sectors 12 and 20, where these miscreants barged into a house and lifted many assets and valuables.

According to police, they have conducted such theft and burglary in as many as 100 places in multiple cities, including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and more.

The gang came under police scrutiny when they were crossing past Sector-24. While the police were conducting routine checks, their suspicious movement alerted the policemen. Fearing that police would nab them, they started firing at the cops and tried to run away by speeding up their Honda City car.

The three accused hail from different locations – kingpin Sanjeev Kumar Yadav is from Bihar’s Madhubani, while his two accomplices, Aman Bagga from Punjab’s Kapurthala and Sarvpal are from Haryana’s Bahadurgarh. The three accused came in contact at a Delhi jail, and it was there that they struck a deal to work together.

The police have recovered a Honda City car, two illegal pistols, an illegal knife, 500 grams of gold jewellery, about Rs 2 lakh in cash, an Apple watch, a charger, laptop from the miscreants.

Additional DCP Noida, Sumit Shukla, said that more than 100 criminal cases are already registered against the three miscreants.

--IANS

pkt/mr/uk