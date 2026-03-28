Noida International Airport a significant step towards goal of 'Viksit UP': PM Modi

Noida (UP), March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Noida International Airport will become a symbol of a significant step towards achieving the goal of a 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh', which, he said, will give new wings to the dreams of the youth.

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He inaugurated the much-anticipated Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of India's aviation infrastructure.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also toured an exhibition showcasing the construction journey of the airport project. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a large gathering, PM Modi said, "I see only young people in the gathering, full of excitement and passion. This is because the youth know that this project will give new heights to the dreams of young people."

"Today, we have started a new chapter of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit UP'. The country's largest state has today become one of the states with the highest number of international airports in the nation," he said.

PM Modi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi, also expressed gratitude to the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to inaugurate this project.

"I am happy and proud that you all gave me the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of this project, and now, I am the one who is inaugurating it also. Today, I am sharing this success with you. Second, the name of this airport is now attached to Uttar Pradesh, which chose me as a representative and made me a parliamentarian," he added.

The Prime Minister said that Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Etawah, Bulandshahr, and Faridabad and the neighbouring region, are going to benefit immensely from the Noida International Airport.

"This airport will bring numerous new opportunities for farmers, small and micro industries, and the youth of western Uttar Pradesh. Flights will take off from here to destinations across the world, and at the same time, this airport will also become a symbol of a significant step towards achieving the goal of a 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh'," he said, congratulating the people of the state.

Speaking about the West Asia crisis, PM Modi said that because of the conflict, many countries are facing crises related to essential commodities such as food, fuel, petrol, diesel, gas, and fertilisers.

"Every country is making efforts in its own way to deal with this crisis, and India is also confronting this challenge with full strength, relying on the resilience of its people. India imports a significant amount of crude oil and gas from regions affected by the ongoing conflict," he said.

"Therefore, the government is taking every necessary step to ensure that the burden of this crisis does not fall on ordinary families or our farmer brothers and sisters," he added.

--IANS

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