Noida cop shot dead as mob attacks UP Police team during arrest in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, May 26 (IANS) A Noida constable was shot dead by unidentified assailants when a police team was attacked by a mob while attempting to arrest a wanted criminal in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The team of Noida police station, Phase-3, was attacked while trying to nab a notorious wanted criminal, identified as Qadir, in Nahal village of the Masuri police station area of Ghaziabad on Sunday night.

During this time, heavy stones were pelted at the police team, followed by indiscriminate firing. Constable Saurabh Singh, posted at Phase-3 police station, was seriously injured in this attack. He was immediately rushed to the nearby Yashoda Hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

As per reports, the incident was reported on Sunday night when the police team had gone to Qadir's residence in Masuri to arrest him. As soon as the raid began, a crowd assembled there and turned hostile. The mob present there suddenly attacked the police. First, the police team was attacked with stones, and after that, some miscreants in the mob started firing.

Sepoy Saurabh Singh was shot in the head.

After Saurabh's death, there is a wave of mourning in the entire police department. Senior officials of the Noida Police Commissionerate reached the spot and enquired about the developments.

Two to three other police personnel also sustained injuries during the attack and are currently undergoing treatment. They are stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the Mussoorie police station has registered a case under 13 sections, including murder, rioting, assault, and the Arms Act.

The main accused, Qadir, is said to have already 24 criminal cases registered against him and is a notorious history-sheeter. Qadir managed to escape during the attack on the police.

He and his other accomplices have been on the run since the incident. Police have formed several teams to arrest him and those who helped in his escape. A massive search operation is being conducted in the area.

An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by a Noida sub-inspector.

Police officials said that the accused will be arrested soon and the culprits will be punished severely.

