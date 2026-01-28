'No words to express my emotions': CM Fadnavis on 'friend and colleague' Ajit Pawar's demise

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has lost a strong and generous friend with the sad and untimely demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.

Read More

In his condolence, CM Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has lost his life in a plane accident. There is an atmosphere of sadness in the state. Losing a leader like him is an unprecedented loss. In personal life, he was a good friend. We faced many challenges together. At a time when he was contributing to Maharashtra's development, his untimely demise is a loss. We stand with his family. I, along with Eknath Shinde ji, will go to Baramati today. I have informed the PM and HM about the incident, and they have expressed sadness over it."

He further stated, “Dada has left us! The news of the death of Ajitdada Pawar, the people's leader with a deep connection to the land, my friend and colleague, the Deputy Chief Minister, in a plane crash, is extremely heartbreaking. It is a shock to the soul. The mind is numb. I have no words to express my emotions. I have lost my strong and generous friend. This is a personal loss for me. This is a loss that can never be compensated. Today is an extremely difficult day for Maharashtra. I pay my heartfelt tribute to Dada.”

He added, “We share the grief of his entire family and the NCP family. Four other people also died in this accident. We share the grief of their families as well. I have cancelled all my programmes. I am leaving for Baramati shortly.”

Karnataka Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar said that Ajit Pawar's death is shocking. "I was also shocked to hear the news of his death. We, as politicians, should be very careful. We should be careful while travelling abroad. We have lost many leaders like this. Ajit Pawar is a leader with very progressive ideas. The Maharashtra Chief Minister had said just the other day that he is cooperating in all works. May his soul rest in peace. May the Lord give his family and supporters the strength to bear the grief. His family has also established ties in Bengaluru. He met his relatives on Tuesday. Ajit Pawar is a senior leader. He left the party for a political future and came back. I will not talk about this. He was currently serving as the Maharashtra DCM."

On the increase in plane crashes and the claim that it was a technical fault, he stated, "I will talk about this after a detailed report comes. What do I know about the technical fault? Many people, including friends from Mumbai, have informed me about it."

--IANS

sj/dpb