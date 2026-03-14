No word on TVK-NDA talks: Nainar Nagenthran asks BJP cadres to be cautious

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has said he is unaware of any discussions between actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regarding a possible alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Read More

Nagenthran made the remarks while addressing a BJP election media training camp held at a private marriage hall in Aminjikarai, Chennai, organised as part of preparations for the forthcoming elections.

The event was attended by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, state vice-presidents Karunagarajan and Narayana Thirupathy, and former Telangana Governor and former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, among others.

Responding to questions regarding speculation about possible talks between Vijay’s party and the NDA, Nagenthran said he had no information about such discussions. “I do not know whether the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has held talks with the NDA. I cannot say whether Vijay is interested in joining the alliance or not,” he said.

During his address at the training session, Nagenthran advised party leaders and spokespersons to be extremely cautious while speaking to the media and on social media platforms.

He noted that political communication had become more sensitive and that even a minor mistake in wording could trigger major controversies. “In the past, people openly spoke about caste, and it remained largely on their lips. Today, caste has moved into people’s hearts. Everyone has learned to act according to circumstances. When you speak to the media, you must do so carefully. Even a single wrong word can create a major issue. I myself am an example of that,” he said.

Highlighting the growing influence of digital communication, Nagenthran said politics in the era of artificial intelligence and social media required disciplined messaging. He urged party workers to strictly follow the narrative provided by the party leadership during the election campaign.

He also called upon BJP cadres to actively publicise the achievements and welfare schemes of the party through social media and grassroots outreach.

Raising concerns over law and order in Tamil Nadu, Nagenthran said violence against women and the rising use of ganja had become serious issues in the state. He said that the police department functions under the Chief Minister and must take stronger steps to address these concerns.

Expressing confidence ahead of the polls, he said the NDA would certainly form a government in Tamil Nadu, though he added that discussions on the exact political combinations were premature.

“The DMK government must be defeated, and our campaign narratives should focus on governance failures, law and order, and drug abuse,” he said.

--IANS

aal/skp