No 'vote chori', only Rahul Gandhi's wisdom has been stolen': Acharya Pramod Krishnam

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Spiritual guru and former Congress leader, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the grand old party's "vote theft rally", questioning both its intent and credibility.

Speaking to the IANS while travelling from Amroha to Sambhal, Krishnam dismissed the allegations as baseless and accused the Congress leadership of political confusion.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi directly, Krishnam said the Congress had ruled the country for nearly six decades.

"If Rahul Gandhi is now alleging vote theft, does that mean Congress governments were also formed through stolen votes?" he asked.

In a sharp jibe, he remarked that there was no vote theft, but rather "Rahul Gandhi's wisdom has been stolen", adding sarcastically that an FIR should be filed to recover it.

The spiritual leader also took aim at the Opposition’s leadership narrative, claiming that since Rahul Gandhi was projected as the Opposition's leader, his thinking had become fixated on issues such as graves, jihad, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s political discourse lacked references to national symbols and icons such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', the Ram Temple and Swami Vivekananda.

Instead, Krishnam claimed that Rahul Gandhi's vocabulary revolved around divisive themes.

Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, Krishnam said the Congress should "undergo training in reading the Fatiha".

Reacting to Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra's statement projecting Rahul Gandhi as the country's Prime Minister in 2029, Krishnam said the Prime Minister of India is not chosen by applause at political platforms but by the people of the country.

"The decision is taken by peace-loving citizens, not by leaders sitting on a stage," he asserted.

Responding to his remarks on PM Modi's confidence, Krishnam said that PM Modi was no longer just India's leader but a global figure, respected across countries, including the US, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, Japan and France.

He added that Rahul Gandhi could not comprehend this due to his own diminishing confidence.

--IANS

sas/khz