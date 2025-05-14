'No talks of merger or tie-up': NCP factions clarify

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Amid reports of a merger or tie-up between the two factions ahead of the upcoming civic and local body elections, both the NCP and NCP (SP) have categorically submitted on Wednesday there has been no talks or initiatives in this regard.

NCP chief spokesperson Anand Paranjape set the tone saying: “As far as the news about merger or both factions will come together, no proposal has come from the NCP (SP). Whenever the proposal comes from the Sharad Pawar led party, the national president Ajit Pawar, working president Praful Patel, state party chief Sunil Tatkare and the core committee members will consider the proposal and take its decision. I reiterate no proposal has come from the NCP (SP) and therefore in the near future there is no state wherein both the parties will merge or come together.”

NCP working president Praful Patel has recently ruled out the possibility of both NCP factions coming together saying that the issue has not been under discussion.

On the other hand, former minister and veteran NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse said: “Those who wanted to leave the party have already taken their decision. There is no possibility of any merger or both factions coming together at this juncture. However, the decision taken by our president Sharad Pawar will be acceptable to us.”

Incidentally, state executive of the NCP (SP) held a marathon meeting today in the presence of the state unit chief Jayant Patil.

The NCP (SP) has not considered a possible merger or tie up with Ajit Pawar led NCP. Instead, the statement released by the chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase clearly said that the party discussed a comprehensive road map for its future initiatives and electoral strategy.

“Jayant Patil laid out the party’s immediate priorities, emphasising robust preparedness for the upcoming local self-government elections. He urged all district and taluka-level units to gear up at the grassroots level and strengthen booth-wise machinery to ensure electoral success. The state party chief further said that there is a need to expose the rampant corruption prevailing in various government offices under the current regime. The NCP(SP) is committed to fighting for transparency, accountability, and justice for the common man & party cadre should address the same,” said Tapase in his statement

"In a bid to empower the new generation, the party will actively work to strengthen its Youth and Women’s Wings by enrolling enthusiastic new volunteers, ensuring greater representation and dynamic participation in political processes. The leadership has also decided to undertake statewide tours, wherein senior leaders will engage with citizens, listen to their grievances, and highlight the anti-people policies of the present government. Special attention will be given to addressing farmers’ distress, unemployment among the youth, and other burning issues affecting the daily lives of people across Maharashtra," said Tapase.

Tapase said that the state party chief also hinted at fresh appointments and restructuring if needed aimed at energising the cadre and making the party more agile and responsive.

--IANS

sj/pgh