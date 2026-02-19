No stampede at Shivneri Fort, says Pune SP; Shivjayanti celebrated with grandeur

Pune, Feb 19 (IANS) Pune Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill on Thursday denied reports of stampede at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birthplace, Shivneri Fort.

Read More

He claimed no such incident took place there. Gill said, "Since Wednesday morning, a large number of people have been visiting the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri in Junnar.

The movement of devotees continued throughout the night. While descending after taking darshan, one first encounters the Meena Darwaza.

A group of about 15–20 people carrying a 'Shiv Jyot' (ceremonial torch) was heading down. "One of our Sub Inspectors and five–six personnel were stationed there. This group was descending in a bit of a hurry and was even asked to slow down. However, one youth slipped, causing seven–eight others to fall on the steps. Three of them sustained minor leg injuries. Everyone is safe; there was no stampede-like situation," Gill said.

He further added that following this minor incident, the movement of people ascending and descending the fort is being managed in a completely controlled manner.

While acknowledging the crowd surge earlier in the morning (around 3:30 a.m.), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked the police and administration for their quick response in stabilising the situation and ensuring the main ceremony could proceed safely.

On Thursday, the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, was celebrated with immense enthusiasm and devotion at his birthplace, Shivneri Fort, amidst thunderous chants of ;Jai Jijau, Jai Shivray'.

A massive crowd of devotees gathered at Shivneri for the special celebrations. Every year, countless youths and activists from various organisations bring the Shiv Jyot to the fort from all corners of the state, and the same enthusiasm was witnessed this year as well.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar and Minister of Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar.

The dignitaries paid their respects by offering floral wreaths to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The entire area resonated with patriotic fervour as devotees (Shivpremis), dressed in traditional attire, participated in the celebrations to the beats of Dhol-Tasha and the rhythmic performance of Lezim, honouring the traditions of the Shiva era.

Chief Minister Fadnavis in his speech said that the state government operates on the principles of inclusive governance established by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He spoke about the "Rayat" (common people) and promised that funds for the development of Junnar and the Shivneri region would never be a constraint. He urged citizens to stay united and draw courage from the history of the Maratha Empire to face modern challenges.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde emphasised that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the first to establish a "People's Government" (Ryoteche Rajya). He stated that his administration follows this template by being accessible to the common man and working for the "18 Pagad Jati" (all 18 communities/castes), just as the Maharaj did.

In her address, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar highlighted the historical significance of Shivneri. She called upon the citizens to preserve the values of unity, self-respect, and cultural heritage originating from this sacred land.

--IANS

sj/svn