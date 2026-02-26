‘No space for invaders as heroes’: CM Fadnavis on Shivaji Maharaj-Tipu Sultan comparison

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, in a scathing rebuttal, addressed the controversy surrounding Tipu Sultan, asserting that years of "tempered history" have misled the nation.

His remarks came in response to statements made by Congress Maharashtra State President Harshvardhan Sapkal, who had reportedly suggested that Tipu Sultan should be considered on par with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He criticised what he called the "distortion of historical facts" for political mileage. He asserted that while India respects all patriotic citizens, "invaders" would never be accepted as national icons in Maharashtra.

In his reply to the debate on the Governor’s address, the chief minister said, “Unfortunately, the true history of this land was never taught correctly. We have no objection to the many patriotic Muslims in this country. However, those who consider anti-national elements and invaders as heroes are choosing a fight with us, and we will not back down.”

CM Fadnavis clarified that the primary objection was not whether Tipu Sultan was a "good or bad" ruler, but the attempt to equate him with the Maratha legend, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "Our objection is to the claim that Tipu Sultan was as great a king as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, or that he should be glorified in the same manner. For years, history was manipulated to teach us that Tipu Sultan was a great king, while conveniently omitting that he was responsible for the massacre of 75,000 Hindus and 33,000 Nayars," he stated. He further argued that Tipu Sultan’s fight against the British was a matter of self-preservation to save his own kingdom, rather than a struggle for national liberation.

CM Fadnavis highlighted a significant shift in the educational narrative under the current Central government. He pointed out the disparity in previous textbooks between the past and current curriculum. “In the past curriculum, Mughal history was allotted 17 pages, while the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was relegated to a single paragraph. In the current curriculum under the Modi government, the history of the Marathas and Shivaji Maharaj has been expanded to 20 pages in NCERT books,” he said.

"If the correct history had been taught at the right time, not a single Muslim in this country would have considered Aurangzeb a hero," he remarked.

He emphasised that while the country is home to many "patriotic Muslims" against whom there is no grievance, the government will firmly oppose those who idolise invaders and enemies of the nation.

CM Fadnavis emphasised that Shivaji Maharaj fought for Swarajya (self-rule), whereas Tipu Sultan’s legacy is marred by the documented "slaughter of thousands of Hindus".

He noted that the comparison had deeply hurt the sentiments of the people, leading to the recent clashes in Pune and Mumbai. As Home Minister, he warned that the government would not tolerate any "glorification" of figures that incite communal tension under the guise of historical reverence.

--IANS

sj/dpb