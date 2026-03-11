No shortage of LPG in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday assured that there is no shortage of cooking gas in the state amid concerns over a possible supply disruption in India due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Read More

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said the state government has been closely monitoring the situation following reports of a potential LPG supply crisis triggered by the tensions in West Asia.

"There is no shortage of cooking gas in Assam. People should not panic," the Chief Minister said, adding that the situation remains under control.

He noted that the Government of India is already in touch with several countries to ensure uninterrupted supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the country.

According to Sarma, India has a diversified energy import network and the Centre is taking necessary steps to prevent any disruption in supply chains.

"The Government of India has established communication with multiple countries regarding energy supplies. There is no immediate concern about LPG availability in Assam," he said.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid growing speculation on social media and in some regions about a possible shortage of LPG cylinders following rising tensions in West Asia.

Energy markets have been volatile due to fears that a prolonged conflict between Israel and Iran could affect global oil and gas supply routes.

India imports a significant portion of its LPG requirements, and any disruption in shipping lanes or supply from the Gulf region often raises concerns about domestic availability and prices.

However, Sarma said the situation does not warrant panic buying or hoarding of cylinders. He urged people to continue purchasing LPG as usual and avoid spreading rumours about shortages.

Officials said that oil marketing companies have adequate stock and distribution systems remain fully operational across Assam.

The state government is also coordinating with central agencies and petroleum companies to ensure that supply chains remain stable. Authorities have further appealed to the public not to create unnecessary panic, reiterating that there is currently no LPG crisis in Assam and normal supply is being maintained across the state.

--IANS

tdr/svn