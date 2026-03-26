No shortage of fuel, LPG in Odisha; CM orders crackdown on black marketing

Bhubaneswar, March 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed all state government officials to take stringent action against unscrupulous traders creating artificial shortages of cooking gas and essential commodities in Odisha by taking undue advantage of the situation arising from the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

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The instructions were issued during a high-level meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Majhi to review the measures being taken by the government to tackle issues arising from artificial shortages of various commodities in the country and the state due to the prevailing situation in West Asia.

Officials during the high-level review meeting revealed that petroleum products, gas, and other essential commodities are adequately available in the state as per requirement.

Meanwhile, Majhi, who chaired the meeting, directed officials to remain vigilant against any attempt to create artificial shortages of cooking gas or other essential commodities. He asked officials to conduct statewide raids to take stringent action against unscrupulous traders engaged in black marketing. The Chief Minister also emphasised maintaining adequate stock of fertilisers for the Rabi crop season.

He advised creating widespread public awareness at the government level to ensure that people do not become anxious over the situation. It is noteworthy that India depends on various Gulf countries for petroleum products and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Due to the ongoing situation in West Asia, concerns have arisen regarding its possible impact on petrol and LPG supplies. The Chief Minister convened the high-level meeting on Thursday to review the availability and distribution of these commodities in the state.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg, who also attended the high-level review meeting, presented a detailed account of the steps taken by the state government to address the situation. Discussions were held on ensuring uninterrupted supply of petrol, cooking gas, and fertilisers.

--IANS

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