No shortage of domestic LPG in Haryana: Minister​

Chandigarh, March 24 (IANS) Haryana’s Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar on Tuesday assured citizens that there is no shortage of domestic LPG supply in the state and there is no need to panic. ​

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He said that any irregularity related to LPG is being acted upon immediately. The situation regarding LPG cylinders in the state is normal, and citizens should remain assured. ​

The minister said the government has taken strict action against black marketing and illegal use of LPG cylinders. So far, eight FIRs have been registered, 52 individuals have been found involved, and 825 cylinders have been seized. ​

He emphasised that the government has a zero-tolerance approach toward black marketing and misuse of LPG cylinders. ​

He also clarified that the supply of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG in the state is completely normal. ​

He warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading rumours, especially amid tensions in the Middle East. ​

A spokesperson for the department shared that out of the total 825 domestic LPG cylinders seized, 131 were from Jhajjar, 109 from Mahendragarh, 86 from Ambala, 21 from Bhiwani, 2 from Faridabad, 71 from Fatehabad, 75 from Gurugram, 39 from Hisar, 17 from Jind, 10 from Kaithal, 44 from Karnal, 21 from Kurukshetra, 16 from Nuh, 23 from Panipat, 21 from Rewari, 98 from Rohtak, 12 from Sirsa, 12 from Sonipat, and 17 from Yamunanagar. ​

He added that seven FIRs were registered in Faridabad and one in Sonipat, and three vehicles have also been seized during the crackdown. ​

The spokesperson further said that in the last six days, oil marketing companies supplied 61,034 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders, and the current stock at bottling plants stands at 982,212 domestic cylinders. ​

Regarding commercial LPG, he said that over the last 25 days, 848 19-kg commercial cylinders were supplied, and the current stock at bottling plants stands at 179,566 cylinders. ​

The department confirmed that the supply of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG across Haryana is running smoothly, and major oil companies — Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) — have sufficient stock available. ​

--IANS

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