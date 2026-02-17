No SCSP/TSP funds should be diverted for guarantees: Karnataka BJP tells CM

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (IANS) The Karnataka unit of the BJP on Tuesday advised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to divert funds from the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) if he has any concern for the SC-ST communities.

Read More

The Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated on Tuesday in Bengaluru, "If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah truly has concern and commitment towards the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, let him make it crystal clear on March 6, when he presents the 2026–27 Budget, that not a single rupee of SCSP/TSP funds will be diverted for guarantees or any other general schemes."

"The SCSP/TSP Act was enacted to ensure proportional and targeted allocation for the welfare, education, health, and empowerment of SC/ST communities. It is not a political contingency fund to plug fiscal mismanagement. Every rupee earmarked under SCSP/TSP belongs to the most marginalised, not to the government’s promises," Ashoka stated.

If the government cannot run its guarantees without touching SC/ST funds, then it must admit that Karnataka’s finances are in deep crisis, Ashoka demanded.

"And if that is the case, the Chief Minister has a moral responsibility to publicly declare that the state is facing a financial breakdown. Release a 'White Paper' on Karnataka’s true economic condition. Take responsibility instead of quietly shifting the burden onto SC/ST communities," Ashoka appealed.

"You cannot preach social justice while practising fiscal injustice," he stated targeting CM Siddaramaiah.

The SC/ST communities of Karnataka deserve transparency, dignity, and lawful allocation - not accounting tricks and backdoor diversions. March 6 will not just be a Budget day. It will be a test of intent. Will this government protect SCSP/TSP funds? Or will it sacrifice them to sustain political guarantees? Karnataka is watching, Ashoka claimed.

Ministers and Congress MLAs from the SC community on Monday urged CM Siddaramaiah to remove Section 7C of the SCSP/TSP that allows money to be spent for general sector schemes like education, health, guarantees and others. As per the existing law, money in proportion to the population of SC and STs (24 per cent as per 2011 census) has to be provided to them in the Budget.

The BJP and JD(S) are accusing the Karnataka government of diverting SCSP/TSP funds for guarantees. However, the state government has defended utilisation of SCSP/TSP funds by stating that the funds are reaching the SC-ST beneficiaries through guarantees.

--IANS

mka/rad