No right to insult valour of armed forces: Giriraj Singh on Prithviraj Chavan's Op Sindoor remarks

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) A sharp political storm has erupted over senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's remarks on Operation Sindoor, after he said that India was "defeated on the first day" of the May military action against Pakistan.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at Chavan, asserting that no one has the right to insult the valour of the armed forces and accusing the Congress of undermining national interest.

Singh came down heavily on the Congress leader and said, "No one has the right to abuse or insult the valour of the armed forces. Those who demean the bravery of the armed forces can never think in the interest of the nation. Whether it is the Congress party or anyone else, genuine or fake, the opposition and the Congress have developed a habit of insulting the country and the valour of the armed forces. This nation will never tolerate it."

BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar also said that Chavan's remarks were deeply damaging to the morale of the military.

"Such statements are also an insult to our armed forces. People making such remarks work to demoralise the military. The impact of Operation Sindoor was witnessed by the entire world, and everyone knows how Pakistan was dealt with. I pray that Congress leaders are given wisdom. Additionally, their despair, frustration, and sense of defeat continue to grow, and they even end up speaking in Pakistan's favour," he added.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal also condemned Chavan's comments, calling them "unfortunate" and reflective of what he described as a long-standing Congress mindset.

"This is very unfortunate. The Congress has always followed a policy of humiliating India. Their leader, Rahul Gandhi, whenever he goes abroad, insults India. Operations like 'Op Sindoor', which the entire world praises, are completely ignored by them," he said.

"After Operation Sindoor, we visited Japan, South Korea and other countries where parliamentary delegations from all parties went, and everyone praised Operation Sindoor. These people are pro-Pakistan and, for their appeasement politics, do not hesitate to humiliate the country. I condemn the statements of Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan," Brijlal further added.

Prithviraj Chavan triggered a major controversy with his remarks on Operation Sindoor. The senior Congress leader called for a fair inquiry into the events in Pahalgam on April 22 and demanded that details related to Operation Sindoor be made public.

He alleged that India was defeated on the first day of Operation Sindoor and claimed that Indian aircraft were shot down during the four-day military action.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Chavan said, "On the first day (of Operation Sindoor), we were completely defeated. In the half-hour aerial engagement that took place on the 7th, we were fully defeated, whether people accept it or not."

--IANS

rs/sd/