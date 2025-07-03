No respite from rain for next four days in MP: IMD

Bhopal, July 3 (IANS) Monsoon conditions are likely to continue over several parts of Madhya Pradesh as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts in various districts till July 8.

Districts such as Dindori, Mandala, Jabalpur, Balaghat and Seoni are likely to be the most affected by the heavy downpour for the next four days.

An orange alert has been issued for these districts between July 3 and July 7. An Orange alert - predicting heavy rainfall has also been issued for districts Guna, Shivpuri Vidhisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Mandsaur, Sagar, Ratlam, Dhar and Katni from July 5 to 8, according to IMD's report issued on Thursday.

Yellow alert - suggesting light to moderate rain - has been issued for over 40 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Rewa and Raisen between July 3 and July 7.

A warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30 kmph to 40 kmph was issued for Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, and Morena.

According to IMD's report, Beohari tehsil under Shahdol district recorded the highest rainfall at 103 mm, while Sailana in Ratlam was the second highest at 97 mm, and Chandia town in Umaria and Tikamgarh were third and fourth to receive maximum rainfall at 95 mm and 62 mm in the last 24 hours (until 5 pm on Thursday).

The capital city, Bhopal, had recorded 77 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, which had resulted flood-like situation in several parts of the city. It was a sunny morning on Thursday; however, later rest of the day proceeded with light showers at different intervals.

The weather official said that two trough lines are currently passing through Madhya Pradesh, including the main monsoon trough, which is intensifying rainfall across the region.

Meanwhile, the authorities have urged residents, especially in low-lying and hilly areas, to stay alert and avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges.

