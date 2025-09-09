No question of withdrawal of govt decision on providing Kunbi certificates to Marathas: Maha Minister

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) The Maharashtra cabinet subcommittee on Maratha quota led by Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Tuesday that the state government has started implementation of government resolution (GR) issued on September 2 relating to providing Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community as per the Hyderabad Gazetteer, adding that there is no question of withdrawing the government decision.

After the meeting, Vikhe Patil added that if NCP leader and State Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has any misunderstanding about the decision, the cabinet subcommittee will meet him and clear it.

He noted that the subcommittee is working to maintain social unity in the state.

Vikhe Patil's statement comes hours after Minister Bhujbal in his representation to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to withdraw the September 2 order so that it does not affect the reservation provided to OBC category.

This is necessary to avoid chaotic situation in Maharashtra, he added.

Minister Vikhe Patil also denied Minister Bhujbal's claim that the GR was issued under pressure.

"The subcommittee held three to four meetings and made all the important decisions under the leadership of the Chief Minister. There is no prejudice in this regard. The committee has kept the doors open for discussions with everyone. Like the Maratha community, a subcommittee has been appointed for the OBC community, and a way forward can be found through discussions with the chairman of both the committees and by holding joint meetings of the committees," he added.

Minister Vikhe Patil also said that the process of withdrawing the cases against Maratha protesters will be implemented by the end of the month, and for this, a review will be conducted by the District Collector and District Superintendent of Police every Monday and its proposal will be submitted to the committee.

He added that instructions have also been given for time-bound implementation.

"A decision has been made to provide government assistance to 96 people, who died in the agitation, and this amount has also been transferred to the District Collector of the concerned district in the last two days. Action has been taken to fulfill the promise made to include the heirs of the deceased in government service, and a decision has also been made in today's meeting to prepare a proposal to provide jobs in the State Transport Corporation and the Industrial Development Corporation. A detailed report has been sought regarding the withdrawal of punitive action taken on the vehicles of Maratha protesters in Mumbai, and a decision will be taken only after verifying the exact nature of the vehicles," he said.

Speaking on the statement made by pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil to launch a protest from September 17, Minister Vikhe Patil said that all the decisions have been taken by the sub-committee.

"Its actual implementation has started. However, the time required for this should be taken into consideration," he added.

The cabinet subcommittee directed to expedite the report on Satara Gazette of year 1818 as demanded by Jarange Patil.

"The committee has directed Pune Divisional Commissioner to submit its report on the Satara Gazette within three days. Identical to the Government Resolution (GR) issued based on Hyderabad Gazette, the GR on Satara Gazette will be issued based on the report," said a senior Maharashtra Minister, who is a member of the committee.

It was reported to the committee that the Satara Gazette is a thorough document with the names of families under the Kunbi tag.

"It carries the names of families from the western Maharashtra but it will serve a great purpose for those who have their family roots in this part to acquire Kunbi certificate," the Minister said.

The committee was also told that the state government is ensuring an authentic and official translation of Satara gazette, which is in Modi script.

The administration has been asked to ensure careful translation of Modi, Urdu and Farsi scripts in the Satara and Hyderabad gazettes.

Minister Vikhe Patil said that the state government has also asked the district collectors to initiate training programmes for government officials on the process of giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas.

As per the September 2 GR, a three-member committee will be formed at the village level to scrutinise the evidences produced to affirm family lineage and clear the Kunbi certificate.

As per the information provided in the meeting, the Beed district collectorate has already begun the procedure of training and it is also leading in terms of number of Kunbi certificates being given.

“The training program will have to be carried out as people will approach the committee seeking Kunbi certificate. We have also directed the district administrations to begin the process as per the September 2 GR," Vikhe-Patil said.

