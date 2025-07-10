No power-sharing, I am CM for full term: CM Siddaramaiah in Delhi amid leadership row

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asserted that he will serve a full five-year term and claimed that there is no power-sharing arrangement between him and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also considered a contender for the top post.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, CM Siddaramaiah acknowledged that Shivakumar is an aspirant for the Chief Minister’s position and said there is nothing wrong with that. He added that Shivakumar himself has clarified that the CM's post is not vacant.

"Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has never stated that the Chief Minister should be changed," Siddaramaiah said.

He reiterated his intention to remain in office for the full five-year term. “...I am CM for full term...I will lead the party in the 2028 Assembly elections,” he declared.

“However, I am committed to following the orders of the high command. Both Shivakumar and I are bound to obey the high command’s decisions. As of now, there are no discussions on any power-sharing arrangement,” he added.

When asked about some MLAs demanding that Shivakumar be made the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said, “A few MLAs may support Shivakumar, but the majority do not.”

The statement has assumed significance against the backdrop of the ongoing leadership tussle and the timing, as both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are currently in Delhi.

The two leaders are expected to meet Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and other senior Congress leaders later in the day.

Sources indicate that Dy CM Shivakumar is trying to convey a message to CM Siddaramaiah regarding power-sharing through the national leadership, prompting the Chief Minister to make a counterstatement.

CM Siddaramaiah had reiterated his claim of completing the full term even before embarking on his Delhi visit. Both leaders have been seen together -- meeting Union Ministers and even travelling in the same car in the capital.

Sources suggest that with the Congress government nearing its halfway mark in November, Shivakumar is intensifying efforts to stake his claim for the top post.

Sources also reveal that the current visit of AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala to the state -- during which he is holding one-on-one meetings with MLAs -- is directly linked to the leadership issue and aimed at gathering their opinions on the CM’s position.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, speaking to the media in Mysuru on Thursday, said his father would complete the full five-year term as Chief Minister. “The AICC General Secretary has clarified that no such discussion on leadership change has taken place. What more do you want?” Yathindra questioned.

He added that a few aspirants are voicing their demands since the government is nearing the halfway mark of its term. “There’s nothing wrong with expressing aspirations. Ultimately, the high command and MLAs will decide. But Siddaramaiah will remain CM for the full five years,” he asserted.

