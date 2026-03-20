No plan to hike urea prices, clarifies Centre

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The government on Friday clarified in Parliament that there is no proposal to increase the price of urea and the reduction in the size of urea bags has been undertaken as a policy measure to promote balanced fertiliser usage and improve soil health.

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The reduction in bag size, from 50 kg to 45 kg, and in certain cases to 40 kg, has been implemented with the objective of curbing excessive consumption of urea and encouraging judicious and efficient application of fertilisers by farmers, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

At present, the maximum retail price (MRP) of a 45 kg bag of neem-coated urea is Rs 242 per bag (exclusive of neem coating charges and applicable taxes). Similarly, the MRP of sulphur-coated urea is Rs 254 per 40 kg bag (exclusive of Central and State levies/GST).

The government has emphasised that these measures are aimed at ensuring sustainable agricultural practices without imposing any additional financial burden on farmers.

In answer to another question, the minister said that there has been a substantial surge in the adoption of nano-fertilisers, with cumulative sales reaching 1,593.37 lakh bottles of 500ml each since their inception. This total includes 1,219.27 lakh bottles of Nano Urea and 374.10 lakh bottles of Nano DAP.

Field trials conducted by institutions under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) have demonstrated the effectiveness of nano fertilisers. Studies indicate that the application of Nano Urea as a foliar spray, along with the recommended basal dose of conventional fertilisers, can achieve comparable yields while reducing urea consumption by 25–50 per cent, with yield gains ranging from 3 to 8 per cent in various crops. Similarly, trials on Nano DAP have shown that partial substitution of phosphorus fertilisers (up to 50 per cent), combined with appropriate application methods, can result in comparable crop yields in certain cases, such as potato cultivation.

To ensure the long-term effectiveness of these inputs, the government has initiated several research projects, including a Phase-II study with the National Productivity Council signed on November 14, 2025, to evaluate the extent of replacement of conventional urea. Additionally, a five-year network project was launched with ICAR on November 3, 2025, to evaluate nitrogen use efficiency across diverse agro-ecological zones. While studies have shown comparable productivity with partial substitution, the government is addressing concerns regarding inconsistent performance and nutrient deficiencies observed at higher substitution levels, such as 50 per cent, particularly in low-fertility soils. Corrective measures include standardising application protocols and promoting balanced fertiliser use through extensive awareness programmes and demonstrations.

--IANS

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