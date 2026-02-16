No one should endure such grief, say parents as body of software professional shot in Canada arrives in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) The body of 37-year-old Chandan Kumar, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada, on February 7, reached his hometown Tyamagondlu in Bengaluru Rural district, ten days after the incident.

His parents told the media on Monday that their son’s good deeds have brought them pride and solace. Praying to God to bless his soul, they added that no one should have to endure such grief.

The mortal remains arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from Delhi late on Sunday night. The body was later shifted by ambulance to Nelamangala and then taken to Tyamagondlu town.

Family members said the body will be kept for public darshan from 12 noon to 3 pm on Monday. The final rites will be performed at the Aryavaishya Sangha premises.

Chandan’s father, Nandan Kumar, said the family received their son’s body on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival and expressed deep grief over the loss.

“We received the body of our son on the day of Shivaratri. May God bless him with another life. Our son never troubled us for anything. We did not know he was so popular and had earned such a good name. He never shared his struggles with us. He had asked us to move to Canada, but we did not go. Today, we are going through unbearable pain. No one should face such suffering,” he said.

His mother, Shylaja, said her son’s good deeds would always remain a source of pride and solace for the family.

“God has taken him away from us at a time when he was ready to enjoy a good phase of his life. Since childhood, he did only good deeds. He won awards and was appreciated everywhere. No one can point out a single mistake in him. He always ensured that we never worried about anything. I cannot express the pain I am going through. Since his birth, he has done only good things, and that gives me some peace. May God bless his soul,” she said.

Chandan Kumar was shot dead by unknown assailants in Toronto on February 7. Authorities in Canada are investigating the incident.

Chandan was seated inside his SUV when the attackers opened fire near the entrance to the Woodbine Shopping Centre, close to Rexdale Boulevard, at around 3.30 pm local time. Visuals showed his white vehicle riddled with bullet holes, and investigators are treating the case as a targeted attack. The assailants fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting.

A computer science graduate from Saptagiri College in Bengaluru, Chandan Kumar had moved to Canada about six years ago and was working with LTI Mindtree, a subsidiary of L&T. He had earlier worked with Cognizant in Bengaluru.

Chandan was actively involved in Kannada cultural circles in Toronto and played a key role in promoting Kannada films, music, and community events.

Family members stated that Chandan Kumar had repeatedly postponed his return to India, and said that had he returned as per his earlier plans, he would have been alive.

